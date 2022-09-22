dAppstore (DAPPX) Price Reaches $0.0047 on Top Exchanges

dAppstore (DAPPX) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. During the last seven days, dAppstore has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. One dAppstore coin can now be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. dAppstore has a total market cap of $7.01 million and approximately $351,749.00 worth of dAppstore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

dAppstore Coin Profile

dAppstore was first traded on January 15th, 2022. dAppstore’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. dAppstore’s official Twitter account is @d_appstore and its Facebook page is accessible here. dAppstore’s official website is dappstore.me.

dAppstore Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The native utility token of dAppstore (DAPPC) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of dAppstore, which is designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem and is intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dAppstore directly using U.S. dollars.

