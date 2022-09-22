Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.56, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 39.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants updated its FY23 guidance to $7.40-8.00 EPS.
Shares of DRI opened at $131.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.36 and its 200-day moving average is $125.47. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $110.96 and a 12 month high of $164.28. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.41%.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,165,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at $515,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 237,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $161.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.62.
Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.
