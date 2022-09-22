Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.40-8.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.2-10.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.30 billion.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 4.4 %

DRI traded down $5.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $125.45. The company had a trading volume of 115,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,863. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $110.96 and a 52 week high of $164.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.47.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.56. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 39.05%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $124.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $161.00 to $148.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $143.62.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 222,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $66,356.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 222,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 151.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Featured Stories

