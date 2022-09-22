Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Shares Gap Down to $18.30

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.30, but opened at $17.54. Day One Biopharmaceuticals shares last traded at $17.31, with a volume of 2,375 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DAWN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.98.

Insider Transactions at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.11). Research analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $168,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,296,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,888,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Charles N. York II sold 1,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,721,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $168,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,296,718 shares in the company, valued at $21,888,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 659,709 shares of company stock worth $14,267,679. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Featured Stories

