DDKoin Trading Down 4.4% This Week (DDK)

DDKoin (DDK) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. DDKoin has a total market cap of $72,819.19 and $158.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DDKoin has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One DDKoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0426 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00007706 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00006369 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00013577 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004990 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00005109 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00011950 BTC.

DDKoin Coin Profile

DDKoin (CRYPTO:DDK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here. DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com.

DDKoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DDKoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DDKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

