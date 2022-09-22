Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) is Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. reduced its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for about 3.0% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $17,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 13.5% in the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 10,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% in the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 6.9% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,026,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grand Central Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $889,000. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DE traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $347.95. The company had a trading volume of 20,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,430. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $350.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $362.95. The stock has a market cap of $105.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $446.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.61 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Argus upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.68.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

