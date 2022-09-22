DeFiner (FIN) Price Down 16.7% This Week

DeFiner (FIN) traded down 13.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 22nd. Over the last seven days, DeFiner has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar. DeFiner has a market cap of $1.09 million and $105,580.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFiner coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00127148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005292 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005291 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 53.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.09 or 0.00635419 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $166.18 or 0.00879283 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

DeFiner Profile

DeFiner was first traded on September 9th, 2020. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 128,364,590 coins. The official website for DeFiner is definer.org/en.html. DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeFiner Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing.DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets.The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiner should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFiner using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

