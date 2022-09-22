Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY) Receives C$39.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$39.60.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Haywood Securities cut their price objective on Definity Financial to C$39.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cormark lifted their price objective on Definity Financial from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. CIBC downgraded Definity Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$39.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Definity Financial from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Definity Financial from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Definity Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DFY opened at C$39.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78. Definity Financial has a 1 year low of C$26.00 and a 1 year high of C$40.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$37.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$33.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Definity Financial Company Profile

Definity Financial ( TSE:DFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$801.80 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Definity Financial will post 2.1399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the under the Economical brand name.

