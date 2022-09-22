DekBox (DEK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $20,040.00

DekBox (DEK) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One DekBox coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. DekBox has a market cap of $136,980.00 and approximately $20,040.00 worth of DekBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DekBox has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004792 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000198 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00046485 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000575 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $312.72 or 0.01628618 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00031166 BTC.

DekBox is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2021. DekBox’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins. DekBox’s official Twitter account is @Dekbox and its Facebook page is accessible here. DekBox’s official website is www.dekbox.finance. The Reddit community for DekBox is https://reddit.com/r/dekbox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DekBox (decentralized lending box) is a DeFi ecological platform for lending + SWAP + aggregated income created by developers in the global DeFi community.DekBox’s synthetic asset business aims to provide users with liquidity benefits and multi-dimensional appreciation of mortgage POS assets through multi-chain asset synthesizing mortgage agreements.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DekBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DekBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DekBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

