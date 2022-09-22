Demodyfi (DMOD) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $41,736.62

Demodyfi (DMOD) traded down 19% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. During the last week, Demodyfi has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar. Demodyfi has a total market cap of $41,736.62 and $12,425.00 worth of Demodyfi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Demodyfi coin can now be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00128332 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005256 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005255 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 54.2% against the dollar and now trades at $116.21 or 0.00610752 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.14 or 0.00873106 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Demodyfi Coin Profile

Demodyfi’s genesis date was May 27th, 2021. Demodyfi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,584,000 coins. Demodyfi’s official Twitter account is @Demodyfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Demodyfi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Demodyfi protocol supports the value interoperability between different parachains, allowing the tokens on the Polkadot chain to be quickly traded and circulated. The protocol is integrating and combining communication between different blockchains: Ethereum Compatibility = “blockchains on parachains Architecture.” The protocol utilizes Moonbeam’s parachain smart contract interoperability while the Substrate framework serves as a fundamental layer. Combining this makes it potential to build on Polkadot, furthermore make it compatible with the EVM, and to deploy EVM-based bytecode compiled from Solidity using tools available from the Ethereum stack. By building on Moonbeam, Polkadot and Substrate lay the groundwork for new forms of social organization and decision-making. Demodyfi leverages Substrate's governance and treasury management capabilities along with Polkadot's cross-chain messaging to create a decentralized sovereign wealth fund. The goal for this is to fund and secure a parachain slot and drive further development. The result, Demodyfi is able to build a next-generation DEX that extends its DeFi product line into a single-source, cross-chain market. The ability to do both pools and cross-chain swaps, powered by the Polkadot ecosystem, can provide higher throughput for faster and cheaper transactions while remaining connected to the Ethereum Network and other blockchains for liquidity. Telegram | Instagram | LinkedIn | Medium “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Demodyfi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Demodyfi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Demodyfi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

