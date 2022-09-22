Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) rose 2.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $81.70 and last traded at $81.32. Approximately 5,670 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 552,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DEN. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Denbury in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Denbury from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of Denbury from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Denbury has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.72.

Denbury Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 3.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.84 and its 200 day moving average is $73.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denbury

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $482.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.55 million. Denbury had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 22.38%. Denbury’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Denbury Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DEN. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Denbury by 31.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Denbury by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

