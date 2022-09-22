Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “$320.00” Price Target for FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 price target on FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on FDX. StockNews.com cut shares of FedEx from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $333.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of FedEx from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $258.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $308.00 to $232.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $339.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $238.30.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE:FDX opened at $153.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $217.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.76. The stock has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21. FedEx has a 1-year low of $153.25 and a 1-year high of $266.79.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,331,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,781. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at $12,664,178.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FedEx

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in FedEx by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 66,692 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $15,432,000 after purchasing an additional 23,157 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 16.0% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 15.2% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 54,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $12,635,000 after buying an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 21.5% during the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 306,203 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $70,826,000 after purchasing an additional 54,116 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 22.5% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

