Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Target Price to $38.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on WBA. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 1.6 %

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $33.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.51 and its 200-day moving average is $41.37. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $33.43 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $371,684,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,822,222 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,230,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911,384 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,751,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,585,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719,081 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,229,343 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $234,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263,629 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,522,395 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,122,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,083 shares during the period. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.