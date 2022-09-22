Dexlab (DXL) Price Tops $0.10 on Top Exchanges

Dexlab (DXL) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 21st. During the last seven days, Dexlab has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. One Dexlab coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000543 BTC on popular exchanges. Dexlab has a total market cap of $5.29 million and approximately $4,877.00 worth of Dexlab was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00128669 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005397 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005398 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 55.5% against the dollar and now trades at $100.98 or 0.00544987 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002371 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $165.80 or 0.00894773 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Dexlab Coin Profile
Dexlab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,526,786 coins. Dexlab’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Dexlab Coin Trading
