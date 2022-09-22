DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK) Trading Up 2.7%

DIAGNOS Inc. (CVE:ADK – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 15,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 77,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.28. The company has a market cap of C$13.20 million and a PE ratio of -5.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.20.

DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.15 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that DIAGNOS Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based services primarily in Canada, the United States, Colombia, Spain, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. The company offers healthcare services through Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, a web-based software tool that assists healthcare professionals for the detection of diabetic retinopathy; and allows eye care specialist to visualize both normal retinal landmarks and pathological changes.

