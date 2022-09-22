Digible (DIGI) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $345,218.43

Digible (DIGI) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. In the last week, Digible has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. Digible has a total market cap of $345,218.43 and approximately $17,497.00 worth of Digible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digible coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00133501 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005168 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005168 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 52.4% against the dollar and now trades at $139.91 or 0.00726391 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002380 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.05 or 0.00858038 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Digible
Digible’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,997,867 coins. Digible’s official Twitter account is @digibleio and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Digible
