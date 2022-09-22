Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Digital Ally stock opened at $0.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.44 million, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.63. Digital Ally has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average of $0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Digital Ally stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 96,662 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.18% of Digital Ally as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Ticketing segments.

