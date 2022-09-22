DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) COO Liam Stewart Acquires 3,300 Shares of Stock

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) COO Liam Stewart bought 3,300 shares of DigitalBridge Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.26 per share, for a total transaction of $50,358.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 114,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,031.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

DigitalBridge Group Price Performance

Shares of DBRG opened at $14.77 on Thursday. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.77 and a twelve month high of $34.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DigitalBridge Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,983,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,885 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,570,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521,353 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,337,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184,920 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,908,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,874,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176,103 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DBRG shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

About DigitalBridge Group

(Get Rating)

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is an infrastructure investment firm. It specializes in investing and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, edge infrastructure, digital infrastructure and real estate. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angeles, California; New York, New York; Boston, Massachusetts; Denver, Colorado; London, United Kingdom; Senningerberg, Luxembourg and Singapore.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.