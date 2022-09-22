Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Trading Down 7.2%

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $67.16 and last traded at $67.16. Approximately 43,153 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,300,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.34.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.98 and a 200 day moving average of $84.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 1,377.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 551.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

Further Reading

