disBalancer Price Hits $0.0661 on Major Exchanges (DDOS)

disBalancer (DDOS) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. disBalancer has a total market capitalization of $439,675.56 and approximately $83,213.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One disBalancer coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0661 or 0.00000357 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, disBalancer has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00128209 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005403 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005403 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 56.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.48 or 0.00526640 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.93 or 0.00896421 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

disBalancer Coin Profile

disBalancer’s genesis date was April 14th, 2021. disBalancer’s total supply is 7,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,653,532 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for disBalancer is https://reddit.com/r/disbalancer and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for disBalancer is disbalancer.com.

Buying and Selling disBalancer

According to CryptoCompare, “disBalancer is a decentralized network that provides DDoS Resistance service and a decentralized load balancer for infrastructure.”

