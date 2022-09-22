DISCIPLINA (DSCPL) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $715,560.20

DISCIPLINA (DSCPL) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Over the last week, DISCIPLINA has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DISCIPLINA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. DISCIPLINA has a total market capitalization of $715,560.20 and approximately $11,487.00 worth of DISCIPLINA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005193 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,261.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004839 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00007527 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00060032 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010725 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005710 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005196 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00064202 BTC.

About DISCIPLINA

DSCPL is a coin. DISCIPLINA’s total supply is 375,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,460,000,000 coins. DISCIPLINA’s official Twitter account is @tchmpls_events and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DISCIPLINA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dreamscape Capital is an open-end investment fund with a primary focus on innovative blockchain technology markets. Its mission is to provide global investors with a larger range of asset management services. The team specializes in profitable trading techniques, high due diligence standards, and exceptional market proficiency. The official Dreamscape ticker is “DSC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “DSCP” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DISCIPLINA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DISCIPLINA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DISCIPLINA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

