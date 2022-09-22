Doge Killer Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $47.00 Million (LEASH)

Doge Killer (LEASH) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One Doge Killer coin can now be bought for about $436.60 or 0.02291754 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Doge Killer has traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Doge Killer has a market capitalization of $47.00 million and approximately $887,178.00 worth of Doge Killer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00131850 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005249 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005250 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 50% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.27 or 0.00720574 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.07 or 0.00871719 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Doge Killer Profile

Doge Killer was first traded on September 1st, 2020. Doge Killer’s total supply is 107,647 coins. Doge Killer’s official Twitter account is @shibtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Doge Killer’s official website is www.shibatoken.com.

Doge Killer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LEASH was originally set to be a rebase token pegged to the price of Dogecoin. Now, it has been unleashed and will not rebase. With a total circulation of 100k tokens, it has the opposite appeal to Shib (which has a much larger supply). The second token incentivized on the swap offers special rewards for those who provide liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doge Killer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doge Killer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Doge Killer using one of the exchanges listed above.

