Domani Wealth LLC Sells 1,135 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Domani Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,955 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. Accenture comprises 0.5% of Domani Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 12,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,331,000. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in Accenture by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $265.42 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $295.09 and its 200 day moving average is $300.01. The company has a market cap of $167.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $261.77 and a 52 week high of $417.37.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACN. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.47.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.