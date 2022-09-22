Domani Wealth LLC Sells 44,973 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Domani Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 82.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,973 shares during the quarter. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 664,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,856,000 after acquiring an additional 118,351 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 56,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 10,620 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 148,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,423,000 after acquiring an additional 16,365 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 760,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,991,000 after acquiring an additional 91,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

EFV stock opened at $40.94 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.95.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

