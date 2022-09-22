Domani Wealth LLC Trims Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Domani Wealth LLC lowered its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,544 shares during the quarter. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $10,251,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 9,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $382,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 209,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,578,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 119.1% in the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,847.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:NEE opened at $83.97 on Thursday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.75.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.40.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

