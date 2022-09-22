DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Short Interest Up 6.4% in August

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,610,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the August 15th total of 14,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $81,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 106,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,717,519.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $81,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 106,780 shares in the company, valued at $8,717,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $46,406.25. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 167,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,470,955.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 131,034 shares of company stock valued at $8,462,412. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $63,342,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth $515,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,294,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $1,340,000. Institutional investors own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DoorDash Stock Down 0.8 %

Several analysts have commented on DASH shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $135.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.70.

Shares of DASH opened at $57.17 on Thursday. DoorDash has a twelve month low of $56.60 and a twelve month high of $257.25. The company has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.32 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.91 and a 200 day moving average of $77.99.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.33). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a negative net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

About DoorDash

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.