DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU) Trading 0.5% Higher

Shares of DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU – Get Rating) traded up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 48 ($0.58) and last traded at GBX 48 ($0.58). 400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 90,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47.75 ($0.58).

DP Eurasia Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,992.22, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 56.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 54.02.

DP Eurasia Company Profile

DP Eurasia N.V. operates corporate-owned and franchised stores under the Domino's Pizza brand in Turkey, Russia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia. The company offers pizza delivery and takeaway services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 809 stores, including 615 franchised stores and 194 corporate-owned stores.

