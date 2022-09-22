Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 294.1% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 187.5% in the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 266.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CNI shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.29.

CNI stock opened at $114.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $106.61 and a fifty-two week high of $137.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.00. The stock has a market cap of $78.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.569 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.78%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

