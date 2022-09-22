Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Has $7.02 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,166 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,567 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 41.7% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 26.2% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in Medtronic by 167.6% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 3.2% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.52.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,560,387. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $85.66 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The company has a market capitalization of $114.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.91.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 70.28%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

