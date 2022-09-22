Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,300 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PGX. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $12.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day moving average of $12.73. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $11.93 and a 52 week high of $15.22.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

