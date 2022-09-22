Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Sells 237 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 236.2% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 7,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $223.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.54. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $207.97 and a 52 week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

