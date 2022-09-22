Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Takes $58,000 Position in Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSEMKT:MTA)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSEMKT:MTA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTA. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 9.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 228.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 25,690 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 72.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 100,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 2.5% in the first quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 2,076,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,773,000 after buying an additional 50,169 shares in the last quarter. 9.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet lowered Metalla Royalty & Streaming from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Stock Performance

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Company Profile

NYSEMKT MTA opened at $3.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.41 and its 200-day moving average is $5.49.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada, Australia, Argentina, Mexico, and the United States. It focuses on gold and silver streams and royalties.

Featured Stories

