Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $7.00 on Wednesday, reaching $347.55. The company had a trading volume of 541,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,246,731. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $371.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $377.21. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $334.24 and a 52-week high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

