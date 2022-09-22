Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $20.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Duckhorn Portfolio traded as low as $14.13 and last traded at $14.13, with a volume of 2597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.56.

NAPA has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duckhorn Portfolio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Insider Activity at Duckhorn Portfolio

In related news, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $504,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 422,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,529,783.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Duckhorn Portfolio news, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $504,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 422,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,529,783.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $96,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,150,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,143,294.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duckhorn Portfolio

Duckhorn Portfolio Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NAPA. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,241,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,972 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,588,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 10,674.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 557,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,747,000 after acquiring an additional 552,640 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,184.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 408,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after acquiring an additional 376,620 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,765,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,109,000 after acquiring an additional 374,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of -0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.16 and its 200-day moving average is $18.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 6.24.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

