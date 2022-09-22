Dudley & Shanley Inc. Sells 1,600 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Dudley & Shanley Inc. lessened its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises approximately 4.6% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $20,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179 in the last three months. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Danaher Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DHR. StockNews.com raised shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.75.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $266.55. 85,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,178,276. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $193.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $331.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. Danaher’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.78%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Articles

