Dudley & Shanley Inc. Sells 53,345 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Dudley & Shanley Inc. decreased its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,120 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 53,345 shares during the period. Amphenol accounts for approximately 3.2% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $14,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,416 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth about $520,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its position in Amphenol by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 13,459 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Amphenol by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,374 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APH has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.90.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH traded down $1.85 on Thursday, hitting $69.96. 43,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,874. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $88.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,101. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

