Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (EGBN) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 6th

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th.
Eagle Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 36.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Eagle Bancorp to earn $5.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.6%.
Eagle Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of EGBN traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.81. 36 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.92. Eagle Bancorp has a 52-week low of $44.85 and a 52-week high of $63.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.51.
Institutional Trading of Eagle Bancorp
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 190.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 7,664 shares during the period. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.
About Eagle Bancorp
Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.
