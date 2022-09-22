ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $24.90

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$24.90 and last traded at C$4.94, with a volume of 127394 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ECN. Raymond James lowered their target price on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. CIBC lifted their price target on ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.48.

ECN Capital Stock Down 3.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.53, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.00. The stock has a market cap of C$1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.30.

ECN Capital Announces Dividend

ECN Capital ( TSE:ECN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$104.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$99.06 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that ECN Capital Corp. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ECN Capital news, Senior Officer Michael Shane Lepore purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.62 per share, with a total value of C$140,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 639,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,593,130.14. In other ECN Capital news, Senior Officer Michael Shane Lepore purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.62 per share, with a total value of C$140,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 639,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,593,130.14. Also, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson purchased 35,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$206,103.03. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,449,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$66,675,671.77. Insiders have acquired 220,391 shares of company stock valued at $1,287,335 over the last quarter.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

Further Reading

