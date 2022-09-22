Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) were up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.26 and last traded at $10.13. Approximately 13,882 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,070,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet lowered Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

Ecopetrol Trading Up 2.5 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 1.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecopetrol

About Ecopetrol

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EC. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 115,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 330,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 86,570 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 2,154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 290,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 277,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 3,117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 464,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,048,000 after acquiring an additional 450,415 shares in the last quarter. 1.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

