EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Purchases 884 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,477,874 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,485,812,000. Wealthsimple Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,014,158,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,665.5% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,541,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,988.9% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,763 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $195.59. The stock had a trading volume of 119,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,478,399. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $202.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.97. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $181.67 and a 52 week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.