eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.01-$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.00 million-$24.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.97 million. eGain also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.12-$0.15 EPS.
NASDAQ:EGAN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.48. The company had a trading volume of 69,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,597. The company has a market capitalization of $238.87 million, a PE ratio of -93.50 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.90. eGain has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $13.70.
Several analysts recently weighed in on EGAN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of eGain from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of eGain from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th.
eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified Knowledge Hub solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. The company also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, training, and managed services.
