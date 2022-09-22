Elk Finance (ELK) Price Tops $0.22

Elk Finance (ELK) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Elk Finance has a market cap of $415,572.26 and approximately $65,063.00 worth of Elk Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Elk Finance has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. One Elk Finance coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00001151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00132744 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005192 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005192 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 52.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.91 or 0.00726391 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002365 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.12 or 0.00862418 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Elk Finance
Elk Finance’s total supply is 4,242,424 coins and its circulating supply is 1,874,303 coins. Elk Finance’s official Twitter account is @elk_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elk Finance is https://reddit.com/r/ElkFinance.
Elk Finance Coin Trading
