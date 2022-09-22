Endurance Acquisition (NASDAQ:EDNCU) Trading Down 1.2%

Endurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDNCU – Get Rating) dropped 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.99 and last traded at $9.99. Approximately 101 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.11.

Endurance Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endurance Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Endurance Acquisition stock. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Endurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDNCU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Endurance Acquisition Company Profile

Endurance Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on pursuing opportunities in the space and wireless technologies industries primarily sectors that support data infrastructure, data analytics, and big data.

