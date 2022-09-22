Endurance Acquisition (NASDAQ:EDNCU) Trading Down 1.2%

Endurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDNCU – Get Rating) dropped 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.99 and last traded at $9.99. Approximately 101 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.11.
Endurance Acquisition Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.95.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endurance Acquisition
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Endurance Acquisition stock. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Endurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDNCU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.
Endurance Acquisition Company Profile
Endurance Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on pursuing opportunities in the space and wireless technologies industries primarily sectors that support data infrastructure, data analytics, and big data.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Endurance Acquisition (EDNCU)
- What Steelcase’s Earnings Say About the Return to the Office?
- The Institutions Hold On To Darden Restaurants International
- These 3 Big Dividend Payers Also Boast Strong Price Growth
- Is The Golden Age Of Homebuilding Already Over?
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
Receive News & Ratings for Endurance Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endurance Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.