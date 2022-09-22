EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $157.00 price target on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EOG Resources from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $146.85.

EOG Resources Price Performance

NYSE:EOG opened at $118.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.63. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $72.76 and a 1 year high of $147.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.55.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($1.51). The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EOG Resources

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,391,572 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,246,646,000 after buying an additional 1,046,224 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,646,390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,561,649,000 after buying an additional 528,077 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,748,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,381,518,000 after buying an additional 502,626 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,417,102 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,553,563,000 after buying an additional 491,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 22.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,286,986 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,019,614,000 after buying an additional 3,399,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

