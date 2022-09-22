EOSDT (EOSDT) Achieves Market Cap of $2.42 Million

EOSDT (EOSDT) traded up 18.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One EOSDT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.92 or 0.00004969 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, EOSDT has traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar. EOSDT has a market capitalization of $2.42 million and approximately $1.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00128590 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005417 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005418 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 56% against the dollar and now trades at $99.50 or 0.00538939 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $165.90 or 0.00898656 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About EOSDT

EOSDT launched on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. EOSDT’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt. The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com. EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EOSDT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it.EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOSDT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOSDT using one of the exchanges listed above.

