Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.13

Shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.13 and last traded at $14.27, with a volume of 262010 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group cut shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Societe Generale cut shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup cut shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 200 to SEK 165 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.38.

Epiroc AB (publ) Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.09. The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

About Epiroc AB (publ)

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in Sweden. It operates through Equipment & Service and Tools & Attachments segments. The Equipment & Service segment provides equipment and solutions for rock drilling, mechanical rock excavation, rock reinforcement, loading and haulage, exploration drilling, and ventilation systems, as well as drilling equipment for water and energy; and related spare parts, services, and solutions.

Further Reading

