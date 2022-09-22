ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $42.20

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $42.20 and last traded at $42.20, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

ePlus Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ePlus ( NASDAQ:PLUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $458.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.25 million. ePlus had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 16.13%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ePlus inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ePlus by 209.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 123,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,680,000 after purchasing an additional 58,869 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 141.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 187.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,838 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 14,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

