Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Oxford Industries, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:OXM)

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Oxford Industries in a research report issued on Monday, September 19th. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $2.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.93. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oxford Industries’ current full-year earnings is $10.51 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ FY2024 earnings at $12.26 EPS.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $363.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.92 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share.

Oxford Industries Stock Down 3.3 %

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

NYSE OXM opened at $92.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.45. Oxford Industries has a 52 week low of $76.21 and a 52 week high of $119.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.45.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OXM. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 798,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,025,000 after purchasing an additional 253,479 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Oxford Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,185,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Oxford Industries by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $184,773,000 after acquiring an additional 104,007 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in Oxford Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,897,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Oxford Industries by 391.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after acquiring an additional 88,421 shares during the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oxford Industries

(Get Rating)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.