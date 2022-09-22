Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Trading 3.2% Higher

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.55 and last traded at $9.43. 44,766 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,004,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equitrans Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.29.

Equitrans Midstream Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day moving average of $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 7.19% and a negative net margin of 104.75%. The business had revenue of $328.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equitrans Midstream

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 106,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

