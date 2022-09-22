Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target Cut to $81.00

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Evercore ISI from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lowered Equity Residential from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.53.

Equity Residential Price Performance

NYSE EQR opened at $68.69 on Monday. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $67.48 and a twelve month high of $94.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.74.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Equity Residential by 32.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in Equity Residential by 0.3% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 562,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Equity Residential by 33.1% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,339,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Equity Residential by 1.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,332,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,134,000 after acquiring an additional 87,840 shares during the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

